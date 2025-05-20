Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 1545432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 31.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 521,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 256,022 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Aris Mining by 27.4% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

