Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $263.18. Approximately 2,920,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,152,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $245.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. This trade represents a 95.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,764 shares of company stock worth $35,671,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

