Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.80, for a total value of C$23,760.00.

David Allan Malinauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, David Allan Malinauskas sold 250 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$29,677.50.

TIH traded down C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.84. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

TIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

