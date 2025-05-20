Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – May 20th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, Merck & Co., Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide medical services, manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical devices, or offer health insurance and related services. They give investors exposure to one of the economy’s largest and most innovation-driven sectors—often exhibiting defensive qualities in downturns—while carrying unique regulatory, patent and reimbursement risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $321.61. 27,928,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,316. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,179,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,047,533. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,597,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,491. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.74. 2,890,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,506. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.06. 3,235,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,113. Oracle has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

