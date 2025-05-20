Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

UnitedHealth Group, Discover Financial Services, D-Wave Quantum, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurers, asset managers and brokerages—and represent ownership in firms that facilitate capital flows, risk management and wealth preservation. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, interest-rate movements, credit conditions and changes in financial regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,495,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.51 and its 200 day moving average is $511.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.00.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,327,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,320,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,082,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,437,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,410,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,281,458. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

