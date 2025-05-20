PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.14 and last traded at $131.92. Approximately 1,093,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,370,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

