Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $354.57 and last traded at $346.43. Approximately 44,000,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 96,862,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.43.

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.29, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock worth $115,600,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

