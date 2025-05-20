Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 11,388,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,997,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

