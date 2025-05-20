International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $266.53 and last traded at $267.40. Approximately 491,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,207,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

