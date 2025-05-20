Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arhaus (ARHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) in the last few weeks:
- 5/15/2025 – Arhaus had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2025 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 4/7/2025 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
ARHS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,972. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
