Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arhaus (ARHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2025 – Arhaus had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

4/7/2025 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,972. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Arhaus Inc alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arhaus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arhaus by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.