Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – May 20th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, ASP Isotopes, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, and Microvast are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium, a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries. Because lithium is essential for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and large-scale energy storage, these equities offer investors exposure to the growing clean-energy and e-mobility markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.49. 4,972,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,522,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $454.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 1,054,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. 969,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 7,549,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,688. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 7,770,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

MVST traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 7,514,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,482. Microvast has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.72.

