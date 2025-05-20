Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Sunrun are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content exclusively through digital channels—such as streaming services, social-media platforms, digital advertising networks and online gaming. Their market value hinges on metrics like user growth, engagement rates, advertising revenues and subscription figures, reflecting how effectively they capture and retain audiences in the digital ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,678,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $297.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.19.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 5,507,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

