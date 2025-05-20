Promising Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 20th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Nordstrom, and Amer Sports are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the assortment of clothing items and accessories that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds in inventory for sale. They encompass various styles, sizes and seasonal collections, and are managed through forecasting and replenishment systems to balance consumer demand against carrying costs. Effective apparel stock management helps prevent both stockouts and overstock situations, optimizing sales and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812,520. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $778.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $508.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,017. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1,032.26. The company had a trading volume of 444,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $788.20 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $457.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 18,457,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

NYSE:AS traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 11,400,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -262.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

Recommended Stories