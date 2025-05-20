NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Buys C$15,984.50 in Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Arthur Mork bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,984.50.

SFD traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.69. 53,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,812. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

