Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Sally Langer Buys 270,000 Shares

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Sally Langer acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$49,950.00 ($32,225.81).
Jupiter Mines Stock Performance
Jupiter Mines Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Jupiter Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Jupiter Mines Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Mines
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CrowdStrike’s Rally Faces a Test—Here’s Why That’s Good
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.