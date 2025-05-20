Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Sally Langer Buys 270,000 Shares

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Sally Langer acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$49,950.00 ($32,225.81).

Jupiter Mines Stock Performance

Jupiter Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Jupiter Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

