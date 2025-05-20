Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 5,122 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total value of C$98,130.35.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 291,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,444. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.02. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

