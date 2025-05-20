Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 5,122 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total value of C$98,130.35.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Shares of POU traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 291,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,444. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.02. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
