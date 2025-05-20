Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Sells A$250,690.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Jillian Broadbent sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$215.00 ($138.71), for a total transaction of A$250,690.00 ($161,735.48).

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $3.90 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 18th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

