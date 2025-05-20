Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $342.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

