Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

5/6/2025 – Fabrinet was given a new $234.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $227.85. 217,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $281.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.84.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $95,084,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,694,000 after acquiring an additional 363,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,044,000 after buying an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

