Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.05. 24,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 82,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 1.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $512.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $34,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,113.90. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $631,186. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.