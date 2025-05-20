Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,608,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 677,288 shares.The stock last traded at $41.42 and had previously closed at $41.47.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

