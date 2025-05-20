Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading 21.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 473,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 575,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Euro Sun Mining Trading Up 15.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

