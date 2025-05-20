iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 357,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 299,344 shares.The stock last traded at $288.42 and had previously closed at $289.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

