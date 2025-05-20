B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 20,612,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 24,110,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -17.02%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 434,775 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 324,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

