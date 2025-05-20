iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 182,926 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.81.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
