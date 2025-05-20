iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 182,926 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.81.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

