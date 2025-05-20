Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading 28.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) were up 28.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 228.06 ($3.05). Approximately 1,911,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average daily volume of 188,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.40) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.89. The stock has a market cap of £891.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

