Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading 28.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) were up 28.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 228.06 ($3.05). Approximately 1,911,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average daily volume of 188,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.40) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
