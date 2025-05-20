Analysts’ Downgrades for May 20th (AES, ASAN, ATI, CB, CHRS, CTRA, DLNG, EQNR, KELYA, KGF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 20th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Get The AES Co alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI)

was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $303.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $26.44 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 280 ($3.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 275 ($3.67).

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $790.00 price target on the stock.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $247.00 price target on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.