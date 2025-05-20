OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.42. 222,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 841,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 1.61.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,700.90. The trade was a 32.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,575. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,656 shares of company stock valued at $14,134,092. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OppFi by 271.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OppFi by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

