Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Defi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 494,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 999,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Defi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Defi Technologies

Defi Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

About Defi Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.