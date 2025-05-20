UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,360 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.44% of Chevron worth $1,147,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

