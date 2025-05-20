Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317,339 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

WMT opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $784.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $166,723.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,207,148.49. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $1,661,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,035 shares of company stock worth $12,445,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

