Head to Head Review: Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) versus Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Prime Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.05) -1.23 Prime Medicine $3.85 million 40.45 -$198.13 million ($1.61) -0.74

Analyst Ratings

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 0 4 1 3.20 Prime Medicine 0 2 4 1 2.86

Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 543.56%. Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 895.78%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Risk and Volatility

Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -83.89% -65.34% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

