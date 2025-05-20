MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 69,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,450. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

