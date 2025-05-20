Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.86. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 686,315 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAPR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $501.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,693,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.