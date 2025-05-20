Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2,281.49 and last traded at C$2,277.75, with a volume of 7171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,254.90.

FFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,446.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2,076.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,012.73. The firm has a market cap of C$36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,210.87, for a total transaction of C$221,087.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,792 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,692. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

