Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 153371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 587,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

