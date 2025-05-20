LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 449,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,958,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $107,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

