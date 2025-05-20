Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 49,506 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $64.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 9,391.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the first quarter valued at $5,538,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Belite Bio by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.