Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.38. 42,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,188,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRDN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 130,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 310,998 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.