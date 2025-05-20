Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 180,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,212,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 10.1%

The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,902,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 221,802 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,000,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 590,639 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

