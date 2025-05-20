Investors Buy Large Volume of Medtronic Put Options (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,927 put options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 12,518 put options.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

MDT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. 3,737,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

