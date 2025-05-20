Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.54. 181,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,278,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Westpark Capital upgraded Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster
Ouster Price Performance
Insider Activity at Ouster
In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CrowdStrike’s Rally Faces a Test—Here’s Why That’s Good
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.