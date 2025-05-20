Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.36. 226,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,333,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 963.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

