Matthew Freund Acquires 3,522 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) President Matthew Freund purchased 3,522 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Matthew Freund sold 2 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $18.12.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 120,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

