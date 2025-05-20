Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $199,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,628,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630,916. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $195,250.00.
- On Monday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.
- On Monday, April 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.
- On Monday, April 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $172,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $187,800.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $196,000.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $259,250.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.
eXp World Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 271,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in eXp World by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 506,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in eXp World by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
