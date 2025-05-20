Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.03.

OKTA traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,766. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

