Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

