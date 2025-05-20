WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday.

WYY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 114,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

