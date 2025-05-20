969,956 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 969,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,275,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

