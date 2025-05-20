BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.81. BitFuFu shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 16,282 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BitFuFu in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

